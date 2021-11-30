Mercury Systems (MRCY) Gains 3% on Atlanta Micro Buyout Deal

Mercury Systems’ MRCY shares appreciated 3% on Nov 29, 2021, after the aerospace and defense technology company announced buying radio frequency (RF) modules designer and manufacturer, Atlanta Micro, Inc.

Though Mercury Systems didn’t disclose the consideration amount paid for the acquisition, it revealed buying Atlanta Micro with cash. The company funded the transaction through its existing revolving credit facility.

Buyout to Strengthen Radar & EW Portfolio

Based in Norcross, GA, Atlanta Micro designs and manufactures advanced monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) used in high-speed data acquisition applications, including radar, electronic warfare (EW) and weapons.

This transaction will expand Mercury Systems’ RF and microwave component portfolio, and expand its presence in the core radar, EW and weapon markets. This will increase its chances of winning defense contracts for the next-generation critical aerospace and defense applications.

Mercury Systems expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share. Atlanta Micro is projected to generate approximately $16 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the 12-month period ending Dec 31, 2022. The transaction is projected to have no material impact on Mercury Systems’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Mercury Systems Expanding Through Acquisitions

Mercury Systems has a history of expanding through acquisitions. Earlier this month, the company completed the buyout of Florida-based avionics maker, Avalex Technologies Corporation. Since 2014, it has completed 15 acquisitions, which have added significant value to the company and expanded its total addressable market.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Mercury Systems reported revenues (18.3% of total revenues) of $41.3 million, primarily attributable to the acquisitions of Physical Optics Corporation and Pentek. These continued acquisitions will fuel the company’s growth.

Mercury Systems' domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a strong business relationship with defense prime contractors for a long time. Modernization in radar, EW and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing and mission computing, and embedded-rugged services.

Also, the fast-growing usage of parallel processing and high-performance computing is prompting companies like Mercury Systems to leverage AI to solve real-world problems across industries.

However, pandemic-related modernization delays and customer execution issues are likely to impact Mercury Systems ‘ revenues in the near term. Though MRCY has been winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run.

