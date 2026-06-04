Mercury Systems (MRCY) Up 21.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mercury Systems (MRCY). Shares have added about 21.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mercury Systems due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Mercury Systems Inc before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Mercury Systems Q3 Earnings Beat on Record Bookings & Backlog

Mercury Systems reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 350%. The bottom line increased significantly year over year from 6 cents in the prior-year quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, MRCY reported revenues of $236 million, reflecting an 11.5% organic year-over-year increase and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.06%.



Fiscal third-quarter results were ahead of management's expectations, with significant year-over-year growth in backlog, revenues and adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong demand signals and solid execution.

MRCY's Q3 Details

Total bookings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were a record $348 million, up 73.7% year over year, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.48. As a defense technology company focused on mission-critical processing systems, Mercury Systems operates primarily as a single-segment business serving aerospace and defense markets. Third-quarter bookings were driven largely by follow-on production orders, reflecting the company's transition toward higher-rate production. The largest bookings spanned several missile, C4I and space programs, and the quarter featured the strongest bookings of the fiscal year for solutions leveraging Mercury's Common Processing Architecture. The company also secured a follow-on development award on a strategic program with potential to proliferate across multiple platforms.



MRCY achieved a record total backlog of approximately $1.6 billion as of March 27, 2026, up 17.9% (an approximately $240 million increase) year over year. Of the total backlog, $891 million represents orders expected to be recognized as revenues within the next 12 months. The 12-month backlog also increased 10.3% sequentially. Trailing 12-month bookings reached a record $1.23 billion.

MRCY's Q3 Operating Details

Third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $36 million, up 46.2% from $25 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3%, expanding 360 basis points year over year. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were $3 million and 4 cents, respectively, compared with GAAP net loss and loss per share of $19 million and 33 cents, respectively, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

MRCY’s Q3 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 27, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $331.8 million compared with $335 million as of Dec. 26, 2025. Long-term debt was $591.5 million, unchanged from the prior quarter. In the reported quarter, cash flow from operations was $6.4 million compared with $30 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash outflow was $2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with free cash flow of $24 million in the prior-year quarter. The third-quarter free cash outflow meaningfully outperformed the company's expectations, which had reflected the pull-forward of approximately $30 million of cash receipts into the second quarter.

MRCY Completes SolderMask Acquisition

During the quarter, Mercury Systems completed the acquisition of SolderMask, Inc., a specialized manufacturing process technology provider with unique expertise in dry-film solder mask applications leveraged across more than 20 Mercury programs, including the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor program and a number of Common Processing Architecture programs. The transaction closed on March 3, 2026, with Mercury acquiring SolderMask's assets, intellectual property and five-person workforce. Operations continue at the Huntington Beach, CA, facility, while a parallel manufacturing process line is being established at Mercury's Phoenix facility to enable greater throughput as key programs ramp into higher-rate production.

MRCY Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Following its fiscal third-quarter outperformance, Mercury raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects fiscal 2026 annual revenue growth approaching mid single-digits, up from the prior outlook of low single-digits, supported by efforts to stage material earlier and better align the supply base. Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected in the mid-teens, up from approaching mid-teens previously. Free cash flow is expected to be positive in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Management noted that fourth-quarter bookings have the potential to be the strongest of the fiscal year, based on a pipeline of opportunities more robust than in the third quarter — a potential indicator of increased top-line growth and further margin expansion beyond fiscal 2026. The outlook excludes any upside from domestic priorities, such as the Golden Dome or increased global defense budgets.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Mercury Systems has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Mercury Systems has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mercury Systems belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, ATI (ATI), has gained 9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

ATI reported revenues of $1.15 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.6%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares with $0.72 a year ago.

For the current quarter, ATI is expected to post earnings of $0.99 per share, indicating a change of +33.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for ATI. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.