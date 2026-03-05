Mercury Systems (MRCY) Up 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mercury Systems (MRCY). Shares have added about 15.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mercury Systems due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Mercury Systems Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Mercury Systems reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 128.6%. The bottom line increased significantly year over year from 7 cents per share in the prior year quarter.



In the fiscal second quarter, MRCY reported revenues of $232.87 million, reflecting a 4.4% year-over-year increase and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.29%.

MRCY's Q2 Details

Total bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $288 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23 for the quarter. As a defense technology company focused on mission-critical processing systems, Mercury Systems operates primarily as a single-segment business serving aerospace and defense markets.



MRCY achieved a record backlog of $1.5 billion, up 8.8% year over year.

MRCY's Q2 Operating Details

Second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $30 million compared to $22 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing a 36.3% year-over-year increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9%, representing an improvement year over year. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $15.1 million and 26 cents, respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and loss per share of $17.6 million and 30 cents, respectively, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 26, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $335 million, which increased from $304.7 million as of Sept. 26, 2025. Long-term debt was $591.5 million, unchanged from the prior quarter. In the reported quarter, cash flow from operations was $51.6 million compared with $2.2 million in the prior quarter. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, free cash flow was $45.7 million compared to negative $4.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

MRCY Maintains Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Mercury maintains its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting low single-digit annual revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin approaching mid-teens. The company continues to anticipate positive free cash flow for the year. The company expects fiscal third-quarter revenues to be down year over year, excluding any additional accelerations, followed by a ramp in the fiscal fourth quarter. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to approach double digits as the company converts low-margin backlog, while fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be the highest of the fiscal year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -201.19% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Mercury Systems has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Mercury Systems has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mercury Systems belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Teledyne Technologies (TDY), has gained 8.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Teledyne reported revenues of $1.61 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.3%. EPS of $6.30 for the same period compares with $5.52 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Teledyne is expected to post earnings of $5.48 per share, indicating a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.5% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Teledyne. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

