Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$203k

Insiders who bought Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.8% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$994k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$1.2m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Mercury Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider James Albaugh for US$736k worth of shares, at about US$50.81 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$59.01), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.27k shares for US$994k. On the other hand they divested 1.51k shares, for US$75k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mercury Systems insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MRCY Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

Does Mercury Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Mercury Systems insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$106m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mercury Systems Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Mercury Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Mercury Systems insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Mercury Systems and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

