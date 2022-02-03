Mercury Systems, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.2% to US$52.10 in the past week. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.05 per share on revenues of US$220m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Mercury Systems after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:MRCY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Mercury Systems are now predicting revenues of US$1.03b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a credible 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 109% to US$0.88. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.99 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$60.60, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Mercury Systems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$76.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mercury Systems' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 20% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.6% annually. So although Mercury Systems is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mercury Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Mercury Systems analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mercury Systems that you should be aware of.

