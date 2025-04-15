Mercury Systems Inc. to Release Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Mercury Systems will announce Q3 FY2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,869 shares for an estimated $162,579 .

. STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882

DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) sold 595 shares for an estimated $26,253

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANDOVER, Mass., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY,



www.mrcy.com



), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, will release its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.





To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at



ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations



. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.







Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®







Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 23 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)







CONTACT







Tyler Hojo





Vice President, Investor Relations





Tyler.Hojo@mrcy.com



