Mercury Systems, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.2 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.6 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $263.5 million from $253.1 million last year.

Mercury Systems, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.2 Mln. vs. $4.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $263.5 Mln vs. $253.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $269.3-$289.3 mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.36 - $1.50 Full year revenue guidance: $0.99-$1.01 bln

