Mercury Systems, Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $15.6 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $253.1 million from $256.9 million last year.

Mercury Systems, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.1 Mln. vs. $15.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $253.1 Mln vs. $256.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96-$1.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $301.5-$321.5 mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.34-$2.44 Full year revenue guidance: $1.00-$1.02 bln

