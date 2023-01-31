Mercury Systems, Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$10.9 million in Q2 vs. -$2.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $229.6 million in Q2 vs. $220.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $245-$260 mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.08 Full year revenue guidance: $1.01-$1.05 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.