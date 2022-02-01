Mercury Systems, Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$2.64 million in Q2 vs. $12.68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.42 per share Revenue: $220.4 million in Q2 vs. $210.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15-$0.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $245-$255 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.80-$0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.00-$1.03 Bln

