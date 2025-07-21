Mercury Systems Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 11, 2025

Mercury Systems plans to announce Q4 and full year fiscal 2025 results on August 11, 2025, via conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2025 after the market closes on August 11, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss these results, business highlights, and future outlook. Participants can register for the event online and are encouraged to do so in advance. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and archived for six months. Mercury Systems provides mission-critical processing to the aerospace and defense sectors, with products deployed in over 300 programs worldwide.

Potential Positives

Mercury Systems will provide detailed insights into its financial performance and business outlook during the upcoming conference call, which can enhance transparency and investor confidence.

The company's innovative technology and its deployment across more than 300 programs in 35 countries highlight its significant market presence and demand for its mission-critical solutions.

The scheduled webcast allows for broader accessibility to information via online platforms, potentially reaching a wider audience of investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Management's upcoming conference call may reveal previously undisclosed financial developments, which could indicate a lack of transparency in their current reporting practices.



Participants are required to register in advance for the conference call, which could limit accessibility for investors and analysts who wish to participate and ask questions.



The press release does not provide any concrete financial guidance or specific performance metrics, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future outlook.

FAQ

When will Mercury Systems release its financial results for Q4 2025?

Mercury Systems will release its Q4 and full year fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on August 11, 2025.

How can I attend the Mercury Systems conference call?

Participants can register online at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations to attend the conference call and webcast.

What topics will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, outlook, and possible undisclosed insights into financial trends.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived for six months on the same web page.

What industries does Mercury Systems serve?

Mercury Systems serves the aerospace and defense industries, offering solutions for mission computing, sensor processing, and more.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MRCY Data Alerts

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188,152 shares for an estimated $8,665,793 .

. STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $298,949 .

. DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,014 shares for an estimated $136,042 .

. STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882

CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) sold 2,342 shares for an estimated $103,338

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRCY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/12/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRCY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRCY forecast page.

$MRCY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRCY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MRCY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $58.0 on 02/05/2025

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY,



www.mrcy.com



), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2025 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 11, 2025.





Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.





To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at



ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations



. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.







Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters



®









Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has more than 20 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)







CONTACT







Tyler Hojo





Vice President, Investor Relations





Tyler.Hojo@mrcy.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.