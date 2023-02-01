Mercury Systems Gains 12% On Higher Q2 Revenue

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported higher revenues for the second quarter compared to the prior year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $229.59 million compared to $220.38 million a year ago. Currently, shares are at $56.04, up 12.11 percent from the previous close of $49.99 on a volume of 548,908.

