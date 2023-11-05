Mercury Systems (FRA:MCY) Price Target Increased by 7.58% to 41.85

The average one-year price target for Mercury Systems (FRA:MCY) has been revised to 41.85 / share. This is an increase of 7.58% from the prior estimate of 38.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.93 to a high of 61.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.89% from the latest reported closing price of 35.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.20%, a decrease of 24.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 67,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,373K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 4,395K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 54.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,836K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 45.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,261K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,161K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares, representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.