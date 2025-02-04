MERCURY SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $MRCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCURY SYSTEMS ($MRCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $223,125,000, beating estimates of $186,056,547 by $37,068,453.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRCY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MERCURY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
MERCURY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA purchased 13,600 shares for an estimated $506,600
- DAVID E. FARNSWORTH (EVP, CFO) sold 6,716 shares for an estimated $265,181
- WILLIAM L BALLHAUS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 6,549 shares for an estimated $258,587
- STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,295 shares for an estimated $203,781.
- CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,873 shares for an estimated $112,388.
- DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 1,843 shares for an estimated $70,157
- STEPHANIE GEORGES (EVP, CCO) sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $52,910
- DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 414 shares for an estimated $16,216.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MERCURY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of MERCURY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STARBOARD VALUE LP removed 2,294,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,878,000
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 883,063 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,673,331
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 805,653 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,809,161
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 743,552 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,229,184
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 660,515 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,439,055
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 626,975 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,198,075
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 623,743 shares (+1944.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,078,491
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MERCURY SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $72,199,722 of award payments to $MRCY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- T-45 HUD PRODUCTION UNITS: $24,926,631
- RADAR MODULATOR PRODUCTION UNITS: $20,332,375
- NON-RECURRING ENGINEERING (NRE) DVMC-U: $8,830,276
- RADAR MODULATOR PRODUCTION UNITS: $2,105,781
- SUPPORT PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY: $1,999,999
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.