MERCURY SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $MRCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCURY SYSTEMS ($MRCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $223,125,000, beating estimates of $186,056,547 by $37,068,453.

MERCURY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

MERCURY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA purchased 13,600 shares for an estimated $506,600

DAVID E. FARNSWORTH (EVP, CFO) sold 6,716 shares for an estimated $265,181

WILLIAM L BALLHAUS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 6,549 shares for an estimated $258,587

STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,295 shares for an estimated $203,781 .

. CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,873 shares for an estimated $112,388 .

. DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 1,843 shares for an estimated $70,157

STEPHANIE GEORGES (EVP, CCO) sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $52,910

DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 414 shares for an estimated $16,216.

MERCURY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of MERCURY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MERCURY SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $72,199,722 of award payments to $MRCY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

