Markets
MRCY

Mercury Systems Dips As Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Outlook Below View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) are down more than 9% Wednesday morning after the company reported lesser-than-expected second-quarter results. The company's third quarter, as well as full-year outlook also came in below view.

The company reported net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per share in the second quarter, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.23 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Excluding one-items, earnings were $0.39 per share that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.42 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 5% year-on-year to $220.4 million. The consensus estimate stood at $223.22 million.

For the third quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $245 million to $255 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.55 to $0.59 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $278.5 million in the third quarter.

For the full year, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.51 and $2.60 per share. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.55 per share and for revenue is at $1.03 billion.

MRCY is at $50.73. It has traded in the range of $44.44- $79.45 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRCY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular