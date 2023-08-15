News & Insights

Markets
MRCY

Mercury Systems Appoints Bill Ballhaus As CEO

August 15, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY), Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bill Ballhaus as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ballhaus had been serving as Mercury's interim President and Chief Executive Officer since June 24, 2023.

"Bill took on the role of Mercury's Interim President and CEO with a mandate from the Board to take immediate action to address the Company's operational and financial challenges and help drive enhanced shareholder value," said William K. O'Brien, Chairman of the Board.

As previously announced, Ballhaus will also assume the role of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately prior to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRCY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.