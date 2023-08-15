Mercury Systems Appoints Bill Ballhaus As CEO

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY), Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bill Ballhaus as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ballhaus had been serving as Mercury's interim President and Chief Executive Officer since June 24, 2023.

"Bill took on the role of Mercury's Interim President and CEO with a mandate from the Board to take immediate action to address the Company's operational and financial challenges and help drive enhanced shareholder value," said William K. O'Brien, Chairman of the Board.

As previously announced, Ballhaus will also assume the role of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately prior to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

