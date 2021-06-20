Mercury NZ to buy Trustpower's retail business for $305.8 mln

Adds details on deal, Trustpower CEO quote

June 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Mercury NZ Ltd MCY.NZ said on Monday it would buy electricity generator Trustpower Ltd's TPW.NZ gas, telecommunications and retail electricity supply business for NZ$441 million ($305.8 million).

The combined business will have about 780,000 connections across both energy and telco services, Mercury said.

Trustpower had announced a review of its retail business in January this year, amid calls for electricity generators to shift towards clean and environment-friendly electricity generation.

The majority of Trustpower's employees will get the opportunity to transfer to Mercury, the company said.

"New Zealand needs to greatly increase renewable energy generation to aid the de-carbonisation and electrification of the economy, said Trustpower Chief Executive David Prentice.

"We are in a unique position to play a role in helping the country achieve its climate change targets."

Trustpower said it would consider distributing proceeds from the sale to shareholders as dividends.

Infratil IFT.NZ, which is a 51% shareholder of Trustpower, said in a separate statement that it supported the sale and intended to vote in its favour.

($1 = 1.4420 New Zealand dollars)

