Mercury NZ Strikes Major Renewable Energy Deal

Mercury NZ Ltd. (MGHTF) has released an update.

Mercury NZ Limited has entered into a pivotal long-term agreement with New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) that promises to bolster renewable energy investments in New Zealand. Starting January 2025, the contract ensures a stable supply of up to 75MW by 2027, enhancing market certainty for renewable projects like the expansion of Kaiwera Downs wind farm. The deal is seen as a cornerstone for the country’s transition to a renewable-powered future and meeting climate change objectives.

