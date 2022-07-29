Mercury (MRCY) Wins $8-Million Video Switching Tech Contract

Mercury Systems MRCY received an $8-million contract from a leading aerospace and defense company for creating video switching technology that enables critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) for rotary-wing aircraft.



With a lifetime value of approximately $25 million, the latest deal enables Mercury to streamline the video distribution process of the mission pilots. The order was received on Apr 1 and is anticipated to be delivered over the next few quarters.



ISR encompasses multiple activities related to the planning and system operations that collect, process, and disseminate data in support of current and future defense operations. It is the coordinated and integrated acquisition, processing and provision of accurate and assured information and intelligence in support of pilots’ conduct of activities. Under the current agreement, MRCY’s unique yet affordable purpose-built solutions will ensure that the pilots rapidly receive important information, which enhances their safety.

Mercury's domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors. Recently, it secured a contract to provide radar testing and simulation systems for the Rome-based aerospace and defense contractor, Leonardo UK. Mercury’s radar testing and simulation systems will be utilized to factory test Leonardo’s innovative E-scan radar, which is being developed in the U.K.



This month, Mercury announced that its rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training system, mPOD, is undergoing final flight testing. The mPOD is a jammer training pod designed to train, test and evaluate military pilots for combat in electromagnetic environments. It simulates realistic adversary jamming threats to better prepare the U.S pilots by forming unique strategies to gain an advantage over adversaries. This solution offers integrated threat presentations, which drastically reduces training costs for the U.S Air Force and Navy.

Prior to that, it introduced the first-ever Avionics Modular Mission Platform computer aligned with the sensor open systems architecture specification in May. The high-performance DAL A certifiable is developed to enhance decision accuracy and response times for pilots, bringing safety and higher capability to the pilots and aircraft.

Mercury's total bookings at the fiscal third quarter-end were $295 million, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.17. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $996 million, up $102.3 million from a year ago. From this backlog, products worth $637.6 million are expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.

Mercury currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRCY have fallen 13.1% in the past year.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.