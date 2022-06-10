Mercury (MRCY) Secures $50M US Navy Contract for Its ADTS

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced securing a basic ordering agreement (“BOA”) worth $50 million from the Naval Air Systems Command. The order, received in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, has a period of performance of three years.

Per the BOA deal, Mercury will provide engineering services and products related to its Advanced Data Transfer System (“ADTS”) to be deployed across multiple rotary-wing and tilt-rotor platforms. The company’s ADTS is a rugged data, video and audio loader and recorder. The system has cybersecurity capabilities and is used for moving mission data securely to and from the aircraft for pre and post-mission analysis.

The terms of the contract cover MRCY’s ADTS hardware, including data transfer devices, data transfer units, encryption modules and other key components. The BOA deal requires the company to perform the task at its Torrance, CA facility.

The latest agreement showcases the credibility of Mercury's advanced assemblies across the defense sector. It reflects the company’s deep commitment to transforming the U.S Department of Defense while ensuring commercial technology’s availability across the sector.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

Continuous Flow of Defense Contracts

Mercury has been steadily winning multiple development contracts from the defense department. Last week, it was awarded a $25-million contract by a leading defense prime contractor to support an electronic warfare application with its integrated high-performance radio frequency subsystems. The order is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

In April, the company secured three different defense contracts with a cumulative value worth approximately $38 million. In March, it secured a $165-million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide flight data recorders to support a secure mission data system of air services' F-16 fleet.

Mercury's total bookings at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $295 million, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.17. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $996 million, up $102.3 million from a year ago. From this backlog, products worth $637.6 million are expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.

Modernization in radar, EW and C4I is rapid, thus providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing and mission computing and embedded rugged services.

Mercury's domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors.

However, pandemic-induced modernization delays and changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company's organic revenue growth in the near term.

Low-margin deals are likely to affect Mercury's profitability, despite the steady stream of development contracts from the federal government. Increased investments to expand the business might weigh on the bottom line.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mercury currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRCY have declined 21.9% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are ON Semiconductor ON, Analog Devices ADI and MaxLinear MXL. ON and Analog Devices each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MaxLinear has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised to $1.26 per share from $1.04 over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 18% to $4.91 per share in the past 60 days.

ON's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%. Shares of ON have plunged 7.8% year to date (“YTD”).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 24 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 9.6% to $9.24 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 8.1% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $1.02 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear's earnings has moved north by 36 cents to $4.07 per share in the past 60 days.

MaxLinear's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. Shares of MXL have plunged 47.3% YTD.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.