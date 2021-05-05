Mercury (MRCY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Mercury Systems MRCY reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure also marks improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 60 cents per share.

Revenues of $256.9 million also surpassed the consensus mark of $254.2 million as well as increased 23.5% year over year. This year-on-year improvement is mainly attributable to the Physical Optics Corporation acquisition which contributed $38.5 million to the total revenues.

Quarterly Details

Organic revenues (85% of total revenues) climbed 5% to $218.4 million in the reported quarter.

Moreover, acquired revenues (15% of total revenues) came in at $38.5 million.

Mercury Systems Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

Mercury's total bookings at the end of the fiscal third quarter came in at $210.2 million, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 0.82. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $893.7 million, up $123.9 million year on year. From this backlog, $545.5 million worth of products are expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.

Operating Details

Gross margin shrunk 380 basis points (bps) year on year to 41.1% in the fiscal third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 16.3% year over year to $54.8 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 130 bps year on year to 21.3%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues shrunk 140 bps year over year to 14.9%.

Moreover, research & development expenses as a percentage of revenues contracted 20 bps to 11.8%.

Operating margin shrunk 420 bps year on year to 8.5%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Mercury had cash and cash equivalents of $121.9 million as of Apr 2, 2021, down from the $109.1 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $23.2 million of cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow was $13.2 million. During the first half of fiscal 2021, the company generated $70.1 million of operating cash flow and $35.3 million of free cash flow.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, revenues are projected at $236.5-$246.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the band of $58.1-$60 million. Adjusted earnings are estimated to be 66-69 cents per share.

Mercury lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $910-$920 million from $925-$945 million.

The adjusted EBITDA forecast has also been lowered and narrowed to $201-$203 million from the $201-$206 million projected earlier. Adjusted earnings are now estimated to be $2.35-$2.37 per share compared with the previous expectation of $2.35-$2.42 per share.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Mercury currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Lam Research Corporation LRCX, ASML Holding N.V. ASML and NVIDIA NVDA. While Lam Research and ASML Holding sport a Zacks Rank #1, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Lam Research, ASML Holding, and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 32.8%, 29.8% and 15.1%, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.