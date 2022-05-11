Mercury (MRCY), Lockheed Martin Tie Up for Sensor Processing

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced that it is collaborating with Lockheed Martin LMT to develop and manufacture new sensor processing technologies at its Geneva-based facility to address the mission-critical needs of the aerospace and defense industry.

Through this $40-million worth contract, together, the companies will deliver the world’s most advanced airborne defense systems to Switzerland and other countries. This will enhance Swiss national security, expand job opportunities and ensure additional market access to the local Swiss industries in the long run.

It is worth mentioning that the latest 10-year collaboration supports Lockheed Martin’s offset agreement with the Swiss government as part of the nation’s planned procurement of 36 F-35A Lightning II aircraft related to the Air 2030 program. The move intends to strengthen the nation’s position in the global economy.

The agreement will boost Mercury’s international growth by strengthening its expertise in product development. The company will design, develop and manufacture embedded processing technology for applications like radar signal processing, multi-sensor data fusion, artificial intelligence and situational awareness together with Lockheed Martin. This will not only ensure the highest performance and functionality level but also enable reaching the most critical safety certification levels of DO-254 and DO-178C.

Mercury works with a number of key defense prime contractors on a regular basis, which ensures a healthy flow of orders. Its domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that defense prime contractors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon comprised an aggregate of significant 34% of the company’s revenues in fiscal 2021.

