Mercury (MRCY) Launches Rad-Tolerant Power Module RH5210

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced the release of an advanced power solution — RH5210 — a radiation-tolerant power module designed for commercial and space applications.



Mercury's RH5210 multi-output power module is a radiation-tolerant solution designed for terrestrial and space applications. The single module provides 11 integrated power supplies with inductors. It leverages die-level microelectronics packaging to eliminate the need for several larger standalone regulators. The solution significantly reduces printed circuit board (“PCB”) space required for the Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) power supply implementation and delivers SWaP-focused applications.



The radiation-tolerant module, specifically designed for Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA, enhances Mercury’s microelectronic components portfolio. The simple, drop-in design solution is the first in a series of radiation-tolerant power supplies of Mercury built for commercial and space applications. It offers a SWaP-optimized power solution for radiation-sensitive applications and platforms like satellite and launch vehicles, remote-controlled robotic devices and mission-critical computing systems.

Mercury has been steadily winning multiple development contracts from the federal government. In March, it secured a $165-million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the United States Air Force to provide flight data recorders in support of a secure mission data system of the air services’ F-16 fleet.



Prior to that, in January, the company received a $17 million contract to provide crucial multi-channel radio frequency microelectronics to the United States and its allies for the enhancement of missile capabilities.



In August 2021, Mercury received a $17 million order from the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division. In July, it teamed up with CoreAVI, winner of the Military and Aerospace Electronics 2017 Innovators Platinum Award, to provide its aerospace and defense customers CoreAVI’s safety-certified graphics, video, and GPU compute solutions.



Before that, in June, Mercury achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of more than 1,000 NanoSWITCH rugged network switches to Oshkosh Defense for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.



Mercury's total bookings at the fiscal second quarter-end were $236.9 million, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $953.7 million, up $8.4 million from a year ago. From this backlog, products worth $572.4 million are expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.



Modernization in radar, EW and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing, as well as embedded rugged services.



Mercury’s domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors for a long time.



Yet, pandemic-related modernization delays, changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s organic revenue growth in the near term.



However, low-margin deals are likely to affect Mercury’s profitability despite the steady stream of development contracts from the federal government. Increased investments to expand the business might weigh on the bottom-line results.

Mercury currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of MRCY have fallen 11.3% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are Arrow Electronics ARW, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Axcelis Technologies ACLS and Analog Devices ADI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arrow Electronics’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 28.7% to $4.53 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, Arrow Electronics’ earnings estimates have moved north by 18.8% to $18.48 per share in the past 60 days.



ARW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 19%. Shares of Arrow Electronics have surged 3.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 5 cents to 92 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, Axcelis’ earnings estimates have moved north by 12.4% to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.



Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have surged 46.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to $2.08 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 79 cents to $8.32 per share in the past 60 days.



Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have climbed 0.6% in the past year.

