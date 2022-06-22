Mercury (MRCY) Data Recorder to Monitor Methane Emissions

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced that Ball Aerospace has selected it to enhance the data recording and storage performance for MethaneSAT.

MethaneSAT is a methane monitoring satellite, which is being developed by a subsidiary of the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund. The satellite will help nations and companies identify, manage and reduce methane emissions.

Per the agreement, Ball Aerospace will incorporate Mercury’s RH3440 3U VPX high-density solid-state data recorder in MethaneSAT’s spectrometer. MRCY’s data storage technology is capable of operating successfully in space's harsh, radiation-intense environment, which will allow the satellite to gather the critical data needed to solve environmental sustainability issues.

Mercury’s domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense and aerospace prime contractors for a long time. Its embedded computing servers and storage solutions have delivered processing solutions with long lifecycles, high performance and environmental resiliency for the past several decades.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

Moreover, Mercury is benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, mission computing and embedded rugged services.

In May, MRCY introduced the first-ever Avionics Modular Mission Platform computer aligned with the sensor open systems architecture specification to enhance decision accuracy and response time for pilots, bringing safety and higher capability to pilots and aircraft.

In the same month, Mercury entered a multi-year agreement to collaborate with Lockheed Martin LMT to develop and manufacture new sensor processing technologies at its Geneva-based facility to address the mission-critical needs of the aerospace and defense industry.

Through the $40-million worth contract, Mercury and Lockheed Martin intend to deliver the world’s most advanced airborne defense systems to Switzerland and other countries. This, in turn, is aimed at the enhancement of Swiss national security, an expansion of job opportunities and market access to local Swiss industries in the long run.

In April, the company secured a $14-million contract from a leading defense prime contractor for providing system-in-package assemblies for an airborne secure processing application.

Mercury’s continued efforts and investments resulted in the successful completion of deals and created about $800 million worth of potential C4I opportunities based on the estimated lifetime value of its top 30 programs.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Mercury carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Lockheed Martin has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of MRCY and LMT have rallied 6.2% and 17.8%, respectively, year to date (“YTD”).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are ON Semiconductor ON and Analog Devices ADI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised to $1.26 per share from $1.05 over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 17.5% to $4.91 per share in the past 60 days.

ON's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%. Shares of ON have plunged 23.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 24 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 9.6% to $9.24 per share in the past 60 days.

Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 15.6% YTD.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.