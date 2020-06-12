Mercury Launches Solution to Boost Embedded Rugged Services

Mercury MRCY recently launched its GPU co-processing engine — GSC6204 — based on NVDIA’s NVDA OpenVPX 6U Turing architecture. This will enhance the high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities of commercial aerospace and defense applications, and boost the processing and scale of their embedded computing domain.



Data from high-resolution and long-range sensor applications, such as compute-intensive AI, radar, electro-optical/infrared imagery, cognitive EW and sensor fusion applications, require strong real-time platform performance to be processed efficiently. By integrating NVIDIA’s GPU into its rugged solutions, Mercury aims to bring supercomputing closer to the edge.



Moreover, fast-growing usage of parallel processing and HPC are prompting companies like Mercury to leverage AI to solve real-world problems across all industries.

Modernization in radar, EW and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged services.



Moreover, Mercury’s domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors for a long time.



Its embedded computing servers, including the suite of EnsembleSeries blades, have delivered processing solutions with long lifecycles, higher performance, environmental resiliency, interoperability and SWaP optimization for 35 years.



Per Mordor Intelligence, the global embedded computing systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% over the period of 2019 to 2025. This is promising for companies like Mercury with a long-standing foothold in the industry.



Notably, in March this year, Mercury launched the EnsembleSeries SCM6010 OpenVPX, a powerful, high-bandwidth data storage module, to bridge the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s evolving needs.



Moreover, last year, the company launched the EnsembleSeries HDS6605, a powerful, general-purpose processing 6U OpenVPX blade server, in a bid to boost its capabilities in embedded computing. This was a major step as part of its efforts in electronic warfare and rugged defense. The blade servers, powered by Second Generation Intel INTC Xeon Scalable processors, feature hardware-enabled support for artificial intelligence applications.



