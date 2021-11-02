Markets
MRCY

Mercury Guidance Issues Weak Outlook; Stock Down 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) are down nearly 7% in extended session on Tuesday after the company's issued a weak outlook for the full-year and second-quarter. The company expects second-quarter earnings of breakeven per share to $0.02 per share. On an adjusted basis, the earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.43 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net income to be $0.54 per share. The company expects revenue in the range of $215.0 million to $225.0 million in the next quarter, but the Street view for revenue is $232.15 million. For the full year, the expected earnings, as projected by the company, is in the range of $0.98 per share to $1.07 per share. After adjustments, the company expects an income of $2.51 to $2.60 per share. The analysts are expecting a net income of $2.50 earnings per share. The revenue forecast for the company is in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Analyst forecast for full-year revenue is $1.02 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRCY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular