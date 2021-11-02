Mercury Guidance Issues Weak Outlook; Stock Down 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) are down nearly 7% in extended session on Tuesday after the company's issued a weak outlook for the full-year and second-quarter. The company expects second-quarter earnings of breakeven per share to $0.02 per share. On an adjusted basis, the earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.43 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net income to be $0.54 per share. The company expects revenue in the range of $215.0 million to $225.0 million in the next quarter, but the Street view for revenue is $232.15 million. For the full year, the expected earnings, as projected by the company, is in the range of $0.98 per share to $1.07 per share. After adjustments, the company expects an income of $2.51 to $2.60 per share. The analysts are expecting a net income of $2.50 earnings per share. The revenue forecast for the company is in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Analyst forecast for full-year revenue is $1.02 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.