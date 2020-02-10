Mercury General Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Monday reported net income for the fourth quarter of $31.69 million or $0.57 per share, compared to net loss of $81.88 million or $1.48 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include net realized investment gains of $0.36 per share, compared to net realized investment losses of $1.22 per share last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $0.21 per share, compared to operating loss of $0.26 per share in the prior-year period.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $987.99 million from $816.62 million in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6300 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

