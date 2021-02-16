Mercury General Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) reported that its fourth-quarter net income rose to $166.74 million or $3.01 per share from $31.69 million or $0.57 per share in the prior year.

Operating income per share was $1.38 compared to $0.21 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues for the quarter grew to $1.07 billion from $987.99 million last year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6325 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

