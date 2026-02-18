Mercury General Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Premium Growth

Mercury General Corporation MCY reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43%. The bottom line surged 31.7% year over year.

Total operating revenues in the quarter were $1.5 billion, up 7.2% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by higher net premiums, favorable investment results and lower catastrophe losses. The upside was partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operational Update

Net premiums earned climbed 6.9% year over year to $1.4 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

Net investment income, before income taxes, increased 15.3% year over year to $84.5 million, driven primarily by higher average invested assets and cash, along with an improved average yield. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by approximately 3%.

Total expenses increased 3.6% year over year to $1.3 billion, primarily due to higher policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $19 million, significantly lower than $41 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The majority of 2025 catastrophe losses stemmed from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in California, as well as severe storms in Texas, Oklahoma and California.

The combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — improved 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 88.6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 93.3. The loss ratio improved 480 bps to 63.6, while the expense ratio deteriorated 200 bps to 24.9.

Financial Update

Mercury General exited fourth-quarter 2025 with total assets of $9.6 billion, which was 15% above the 2024-end level. As of Dec. 31, 2025, MCY reported a solid cash balance of $1.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 82.7% year over year.

Notes payable of $574.5 million inched up 0.1% from the 2024-end level. The debt-to-total capitalization ratio improved 360 basis points year over year to 19.2% as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Shareholder equity was $2.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 24.2% from the 2024-end level.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, book value per share was $43.64, up 24.2% year over year.

Dividend Update

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 31.75 cents per share, payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 12.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Operating income of $7.90 per share increased 9.9% year over year.

Total revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $6 billion.

Net premiums written of $5.7 billion increased 6.4% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated slightly by 30 basis points to 96.3.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Property and Casualty Insurers

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.25 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and rose 9.4% year over year.

Axis’ total operating revenues of $1.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line rose nearly 9% year over year on higher premiums earned. Net premiums written increased 13% to $1.4 billion, with a surge of 14% in the Insurance segment and growth of 5% in the Reinsurance segment.

Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2025 core operating income of $7.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The bottom line improved 24.9% year over year.

CB’s operating revenues improved 7.4% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Chubb’s strong performance was driven by solid underwriting profit, robust premium growth and record investment income.

First American Financial Corporation FAF reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.6% and rose 47.4% year over year.

First American’s operating revenues climbed 22% to $2 billion, driven by growth in direct premiums, escrow fees, and Information and other revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 10%. FAF’s quarterly results were supported by higher premiums, stronger net investment income, expanded pretax margin and a lower claim loss rate.

