Mercury General Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) reported second quarter operating income per share of $1.86 compared to $0.74, previous year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net premiums written declined year-on-year to $818.91 million from $936.08 million. Total revenues were $1.01 billion compared to $979.49 million.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6300 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.