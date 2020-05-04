Mercury General Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) reported first quarter operating income per share of $1.07 compared to $0.87, previous year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net premiums earned improved 6 percent year-on-year to $922.57 million. Net premiums written was $954.22 million, up 4.1 percent.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 25, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2020.

