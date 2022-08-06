Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Is Reducing Its Dividend To $0.3175

Mercury General Corporation's (NYSE:MCY) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to $0.3175 on the 29th of September. The yield is still above the industry average at 3.9%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Mercury General's stock price has reduced by 37% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Mercury General's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Mercury General is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 146.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 71% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:MCY Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $2.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.27. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.3% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. We are encouraged to see that Mercury General has grown earnings per share at 9.0% per year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Mercury General that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Mercury General not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



