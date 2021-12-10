Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mercury General's shares before the 15th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.64 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.54 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mercury General stock has a trailing yield of around 4.8% on the current share price of $52.41. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Mercury General can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Mercury General paying out a modest 36% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MCY Historic Dividend December 10th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Mercury General's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Mercury General has delivered an average of 0.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Mercury General is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mercury General? Companies like Mercury General that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Mercury General appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Mercury General for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Mercury General that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

