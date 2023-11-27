Mercury General (MCY) Price Target Increased by 36.36% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an increase of 36.36% from the prior estimate of 33.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from the latest reported closing price of 36.87 / share.

Mercury General Declares $0.32 Dividend

On October 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.27 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2023 will receive the payment on December 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $36.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 3.33%, and the highest has been 7.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.08%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 25,904K shares. The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,795K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Semper Augustus Investments Group holds 1,351K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,257K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Absher Wealth Management holds 720K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Mercury General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

