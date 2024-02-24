Mercury General (MCY) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from the latest reported closing price of 50.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.09%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 25,408K shares. The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,795K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Semper Augustus Investments Group holds 1,391K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 19.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,259K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 21.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 711K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Mercury General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

