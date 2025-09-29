Mercury General (MCY) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has been revised to $102.00 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $81.60 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from the latest reported closing price of $83.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.13%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.57% to 30,918K shares. The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 14.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,584K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,172K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 890K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 9.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 679K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 10.94% over the last quarter.

