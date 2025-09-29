Stocks
MCY

Mercury General (MCY) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 102.00

September 29, 2025 — 07:12 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has been revised to $102.00 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $81.60 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from the latest reported closing price of $83.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.13%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.57% to 30,918K shares. MCY / Mercury General Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 14.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,584K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,172K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 890K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 9.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 679K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Mercury General Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Mercury General Corporation-> See our take on Mercury General Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.