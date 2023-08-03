Mercury General (MCY) Price Target Decreased by 17.50% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has been revised to 33.66 / share. This is an decrease of 17.50% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.60% from the latest reported closing price of 32.18 / share.

Mercury General Declares $0.32 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.27 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $32.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 3.33%, and the highest has been 7.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.08%, a decrease of 30.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 25,940K shares. The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,938K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,274K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 854K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 13.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 723K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Absher Wealth Management holds 687K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Mercury General Background Information

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

