Mercury General (FRA:MCG) Price Target Increased by 5.79% to 31.65

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (FRA:MCG) has been revised to 31.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 29.92 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.34 to a high of 32.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from the latest reported closing price of 26.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCG is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 26,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,873K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,310K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Semper Augustus Investments Group holds 1,260K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 47.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 68.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 10.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.