Mercury General (FRA:MCG) Price Target Increased by 34.01% to 41.33

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (FRA:MCG) has been revised to 41.33 / share. This is an increase of 34.01% from the prior estimate of 30.84 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.93 to a high of 42.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.75% from the latest reported closing price of 33.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCG is 0.08%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 25,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,795K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Semper Augustus Investments Group holds 1,351K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,257K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Absher Wealth Management holds 720K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 2.37% over the last quarter.

