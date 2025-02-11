MERCURY GENERAL Earnings Results: $MCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCURY GENERAL ($MCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.78 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $1.65. The company also reported revenue of $1,432,750,000, beating estimates of $1,414,245,430 by $18,504,570.

MERCURY GENERAL Insider Trading Activity

MERCURY GENERAL insiders have traded $MCY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEIDI C. SULLIVAN (VP/Chief Human Capital Officer) sold 1,076 shares for an estimated $83,153

MARK ALLAN RIBISI (President of AIS subsidiary) purchased 55 shares for an estimated $3,559

MERCURY GENERAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of MERCURY GENERAL stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

