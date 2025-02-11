MERCURY GENERAL Earnings Results: $MCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCURY GENERAL ($MCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.78 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $1.65. The company also reported revenue of $1,432,750,000, beating estimates of $1,414,245,430 by $18,504,570.
MERCURY GENERAL Insider Trading Activity
MERCURY GENERAL insiders have traded $MCY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HEIDI C. SULLIVAN (VP/Chief Human Capital Officer) sold 1,076 shares for an estimated $83,153
- MARK ALLAN RIBISI (President of AIS subsidiary) purchased 55 shares for an estimated $3,559
MERCURY GENERAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of MERCURY GENERAL stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEMPER AUGUSTUS INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC removed 1,335,455 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,106,955
- INVESCO LTD. added 225,359 shares (+45.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,193,109
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 214,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,255,106
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 207,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,068,350
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 165,629 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,011,015
- PHASE 2 PARTNERS, LLC added 160,808 shares (+142.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,127,687
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 159,963 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,074,469
