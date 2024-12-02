Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Mercury General (MCY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $80.72 in the previous session. Mercury General has gained 111.6% since the start of the year compared to the 25.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 34.9% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2024, Mercury General reported EPS of $2.54 versus consensus estimate of $1.15 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.51%.

For the current fiscal year, Mercury General is expected to post earnings of $6.35 per share on $5.35 billion in revenues. This represents a 2016.67% change in EPS on a 18.23% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.90 per share on $5.85 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.66% and 9.17%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Mercury General may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Mercury General has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 13.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Mercury General currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Mercury General fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Mercury General shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does MCY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MCY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). TRV has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. The Travelers Companies, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 38.26%, and for the current fiscal year, TRV is expected to post earnings of $20.53 per share on revenue of $46.47 billion.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. have gained 8.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.13X and a P/CF of 6.06X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MCY and TRV, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.