Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.12, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCY was $44.12, representing a -21.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.43 and a 31.9% increase over the 52 week low of $33.45.

MCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). MCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports MCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 88.46%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENZL with an increase of 19.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCY at 3.92%.

