Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.632 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCY was $63.43, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.98 and a 89.63% increase over the 52 week low of $33.45.

MCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). MCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.77. Zacks Investment Research reports MCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -36.82%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an increase of 33.66% over the last 100 days. ENZL has the highest percent weighting of MCY at 4.13%.

