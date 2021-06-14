Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.632 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.66, the dividend yield is 4.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCY was $60.66, representing a -10.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.88 and a 55.6% increase over the 52 week low of $38.99.

MCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). MCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.21. Zacks Investment Research reports MCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -32.31%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (MCY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENZL with an decrease of -5.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCY at 4.48%.

