Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.635 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.47% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.27, the dividend yield is 4.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCY was $52.27, representing a -23% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.88 and a 4.54% increase over the 52 week low of $50.

MCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). MCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.93. Zacks Investment Research reports MCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -36.82%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mcy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENZL with an decrease of -5.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCY at 4.46%.

