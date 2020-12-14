Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.632 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.77, the dividend yield is 5.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCY was $46.77, representing a -13.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.97 and a 39.82% increase over the 52 week low of $33.45.

MCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). MCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 80.77%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (YLCO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YLCO with an increase of 13.75% over the last 100 days. ENZL has the highest percent weighting of MCY at 4.92%.

