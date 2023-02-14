Mercury General Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury General Corp. (MCY):

Earnings: -$6.77 million in Q4 vs. $30.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury General Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$80.37 million or -$1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.36 per share Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q4 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.

