Mercury General Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $101.07 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $191.39 million, or $3.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.366 billion from $1.374 billion last year.

Mercury General Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

