Mercury Funds Boosts Stake in E&P Financial Group

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 pm EST

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has seen a notable increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, Mercury Funds, which now holds a 25.85% stake, up from 22.02%. This change comes as a result of various trades, indicating a growing influence by Mercury Funds in the company. Investors may find this shift significant as it reflects strategic positioning within the financial market.

